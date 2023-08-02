Arkansas senator proposes bill requiring employers to give paid time off for early voting

Arkansas Senator Bryan King has proposed a bill that would expand the time for early voting, and require employers to give paid time off to vote.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Senator Bryan King (R-Green Forrest) has proposed a new bill that would expand the time for early voting, and require employers to give paid time off to vote.

The proposed bill would require employers to provide eight hours of paid leave to employees who are registered voters so that they can submit their vote during primary elections, primary runoff elections, and general elections.

Under the bill, an employer would be unable to make an employee use their sick leave, vacation time, or hold any penalties against them for being absent because they went to vote.

If an employer were to not comply with the bill then they could be subject to a fine of anywhere from $25 to $250.

The bill states that early voting would be made available to any qualified voter who applies to a county clerk's designated early voting location within the 30 days prior to a preferential primary or general election.

This would be Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the first fifteen days of early voting and then 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for the other remaining days of early voting.

Weekend hours would be 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

On the Monday before the election, hours would be 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.