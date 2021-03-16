Arkansas bill filed to make it easier for counties to sell alcohol on Sundays

The purpose of the bill would be to "empower city and county governments to more easily let their voters decide on Sunday liquor sales," said Rep. Whitaker.

House Bill 1748 was filed Tuesday, March 16 in an effort for Arkansas cities or counties to be able to hold an election to decide whether to sell alcohol on Sundays.

The lead sponsor of the bill is Rep. David Whitaker (D) of District 85. "I just filed HB1748, a Bill to empower City and County governments to more easily let their voters decide on Sunday liquor sales. It makes economic sense and removes barriers to local control.

And we can all raise a glass to that," Whitaker said on Twitter.