Proposed bill would classify drag performances as 'adult business' in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — A new bill sponsored by State Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R-Branch) aims to reclassify drag performances in Arkansas.
Senate Bill 43 is intended to classify drag performances in Arkansas as "adult-oriented business."
According to the bill, other examples of adult-oriented business include the following:
- adult bookstores or video stores
- adult live entertainment
- escort agencies
- nude model studio
- massage business with adult services
- adult motion picture theater
- adult cabaret
If passed, the bill would add drag performances to the ongoing list of "adult-oriented businesses" in Arkansas.
SB43 also aims to restrict where an adult-oriented business would be permitted.
The measure would prohibit the businesses from being located in the following areas:
- Adult-oriented businesses would be prohibited on public property.
- If a minor (under 18) can view the business and see "what the [adult-oriented business] is offering to the public."
For the draft of the Senate Bill 43, you can click here to read more.