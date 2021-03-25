Gov. Hutchinson signs bill banning trans women from Arkansas women's sports

The "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," a bill prohibiting transgender women to play sports that align with their gender identity, was signed into law by Hutchinson.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," a bill prohibiting transgender women to play sports that align with their gender identity, was signed into law by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Thursday, March 25.

“I have studied the law and heard from hundreds of constituents on this issue. I signed the law as a fan of women’s sports from basketball to soccer and including many others in which women compete successfully," Hutchinson said.

Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures are pushing for similar measures.

Mississippi's governor signed a similar ban into law earlier this month, and South Dakota's governor has asked for changes to a ban sent to her. Opponents have warned it could have devastating impacts on transgender youth.

Senate Bill 354 would prevent transgender girls from joining a girl's school, intramural or club sport.