Arkansas governor proposes $6B budget for coming year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' governor is proposing a $6 billion budget for the coming fiscal year that includes increases for public schools, services for the developmentally disable and state trooper pay.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday detailed the proposal calling for a 3.3% increase in spending.

Hutchinson said under the proposal the state is expected to develop a $174 million surplus during the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Hutchinson made the proposal a month after the Legislature approved the largest tax cut in state history.