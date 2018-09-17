LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' chief justice has now stepped aside from hearing both challenges to a proposed ballot measure that would legalize four casinos in the state.

Chief Justice Dan Kemp on Monday recused from the lawsuit trying to disqualifying the proposed constitutional amendment from the November ballot. The proposal would legalize casinos at a Hot Springs horse track and a West Memphis dog track. It would also legalize casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties.

Kemp did not give a reason for recusing in his one-sentence letter. Last week he recused from another lawsuit challenging the casino measure. He has also recused from a challenge to a ballot measure that would cap damages awarded in civil lawsuits.

