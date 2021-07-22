x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Arkansas Democrats urge lifting of state's mask mandate ban

The move comes as Arkansas has the nation's highest COVID-19 rate.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several Democratic lawmakers in Arkansas are calling for the majority-Republican Legislature to lift the state’s ban on schools and government entities requiring people to wear masks. 

 In a letter Thursday, the lawmakers from Little Rock and surrounding Pulaski County asked Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson to call a special session or for GOP legislative leaders to reconvene the House and Senate to take up the repeal.

The move comes as Arkansas has the nation's highest COVID-19 rate. 

Hutchinson signed the repeal a month after he lifted Arkansas' statewide mask mandate.

RELATED: Arkansas officials reports first two children deaths due to COVID-19

RELATED: UAMS report forecasts dire COVID-19 situation in the following months