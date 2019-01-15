LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the State Capitol, Gov. Asa Hutchinson took the oath of office for his second term as Arkansas’s leader. The popular Republican addressed the 92nd General Assembly and delivered his inaugural address Tuesday afternoon on the Capitol steps.

“People follow opportunity and pursue quality of life. We have it all. That is why we work so hard to be competitive in our tax rates; to fight for industry and businesses locating in this state; to build a technology sector; to expand tourism and to improve access to the arts and to education. As evidence of these new opportunities, we have moved more than 65,000 Arkansans out of poverty," Gov. Hutchinson said.

Gov. Hutchinson's legislative priorities include an income tax cut plan and a proposal to reorganize state agencies. His transformation plan would cut the number of cabinet agencies from 42 to 15. He believes this will allow for better management and more efficiency.

He also reaffirmed his intent to develop a long-term highway plan and implement a growth agenda for Arkansas that includes more and better-paying jobs.

"Let’s make history by reversing the trend of high taxes in Arkansas, by transforming state government," the governor said.

Gov. Hutchinson has shared his plan to set aside $60 million to raise teacher salaries.

“While we have invested more in education, we have a mandate to maintain a balanced budget. We have done more than that. Working with legislature, for the first time, the state has a real savings plan,” the governor said.