LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' Republican governor is set to be sworn in to his second term in office.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be inaugurated at the state Capitol on Tuesday. Hutchinson plans to deliver a "state of the state" address to a joint session of the House and Senate before delivering his inaugural address on the Capitol steps.

Hutchinson won re-election in November, defeating Democratic challenger Jared Henderson. Hutchinson is a former congressman and federal Homeland Security official who was first elected governor in 2014.

Hutchinson has said his legislative priorities for the start of his second term include an income tax cut plan and a proposal to reorganize state agencies.

Hutchinson has also said he wants to set aside $60 million to raise teacher salaries.