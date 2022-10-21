Arkansas governor candidates take center stage

All three candidates in the race for Arkansas governor took to the debate stage and laid out their platforms on major state ballot issues.

CONWAY, Ark. — One of President Trump's former press secretaries is currently leading the race to become the state's next governor.

All three candidates took the debate stage on Friday, October 21, to discuss their stances on significant issues like taxes and the state's ban on gender-affirming care.

On this final day of PBS debates before Arkansas voters will begin casting their ballots, republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, democrat Chris Jones and libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington came with the same thing in mind— to become Arkansas' next governor.

The question was raised on the topic of state vs. national politics on whether there has been too much focus in Washington D.C. or if this race is focused on Arkansans.

"I think the places where we can make the biggest difference, and transform our state and impact and empower families is at the state level," Huckabee-Sanders said.

Jones said that his focus will remain on Arkansans.

"We need preschool broadband and jobs across the entire state and as governor, that's certainly what I would focus on," Jones said.

Meanwhile, Harrington believes that the division on Capitol Hill is having an impact on the natural state.

"We've got to find a way to get away from the violence, the anger, and the hatred that is so prevalent in our country," Harrington said.

On taxes, the three hopefuls are planning to reduce some of the money Arkansans are paying.

Harrington said he'd like to do so by getting rid of the grocery rate.

"I can't even believe that Arkansas ever had a tax on the food that goes into people's mouths," Harrington said.

Meanwhile, Sanders said she'll focus on phasing out state income tax.

"If we are putting this much money into the system, and our results are actually getting worse as we put more money in. That is not a standard by which I think we can operate," Sanders said.

Jones said that he is all for cutting taxes, so long as it's done responsibly.

"The math has to add up. You cannot eliminate 55% of the state revenue, and then not cut something," Jones said.

Finally, the candidates were asked if they think that Arkansas' ban on gender-affirming care, which is currently the center of a federal trial, should have been passed.

Jones and Harrington believe the decision rightfully belongs in the hands of the parents and families.

"I don't question either one of my opponents' love for their family," Jones said.

"We live in a free society, people have the right to self-determination," Harrington said.

On the other hand, Huckabee-Sanders said that it's the government's job to protect citizens and that kids aren't old enough to make life-altering decisions.

"They are not capable of making adult decisions at that age. And we need to do a better job of making sure we not only protect them in this instance but across the board," Huckabee-Sanders said.