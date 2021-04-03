Arkansas governor, court split on vaccine eligibility order

The state Supreme Court on Thursday issued an order saying the workers are essential government employees who should be able to receive the vaccine now.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' highest court and the governor are at odds over whether judges, prosecutors and other court employees should be immediately eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Arkansas has already made the vaccine available to people at least 65 years old and several other groups.