Arkansas House turns down bill that would shorten early voting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A bill proposing to cut early voting by one day failed in front of the Arkansas House on Monday.

If SB485 had passed and was signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson, the proposal would have changed the end of early voting from 5 p.m. on Monday to the Saturday at 4 p.m. before the election.

This would've effectively shortened the amount of days to early vote by one day. Currently, Arkansans can vote starting 15 before election day.

The Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would eliminate early voting on the day before primaries and general elections. The measure moved on to the House, where it was shut down.

Republican Sen. Kim Hammer, the bill’s sponsor, argued the change was needed to give election officials a pause between early voting and Election Day.