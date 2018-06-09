LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas judge has disqualified a ballot measure that would limit the damages awarded in civil lawsuits and would give the state Legislature control over court rules.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce on Thursday ruled that the proposal lawmakers put on the November ballot violates the state's constitution by combining disparate measures into one amendment. The proposed amendment caps noneconomic and punitive damages awarded in lawsuits and also places limits on attorneys' contingency fees.

Pierce ordered state election official to not count any votes that are cast on the proposal.

A former judge filed the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the ballot measure.

