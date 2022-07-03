Arkansas lawmakers give first OK to state's $6B budget bill

The majority-Republican House and Senate on Monday approved identical versions of the proposed Revenue Stabilization law.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to a $6 billion state budget for the coming year.

The majority-Republican House and Senate on Monday approved identical versions of the proposed Revenue Stabilization law.

The legislation prioritizes state spending based on expected revenue.

Final votes on the legislation are expected in each chamber Tuesday before lawmakers recess this year's session.

The measure calls for a nearly 3% increase in state spending, slightly less than the 3.3% increase Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson called for in his budget proposal earlier this year.

