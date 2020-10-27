Arkansas lawmakers react to Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination

So far only Republican lawmakers out of the state have released a statement on the nomination, all reacting positively to the controversial decision.

Below you will find a list of the lawmakers along with their full statement.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson:

Today’s vote to confirm Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court is a victory for the rule of law in the United States. Her years of legal service will add a unique perspective to the Court, and I want to thank @JohnBoozman and @SenTomCotton for their “yes” votes today.

Sen. Tom Cotton:

“Judge Barrett has earned the confidence of the United States Senate and the trust of the American people. Her confirmation is a triumph for the Constitution, the Supreme Court, and our nation.”

Sen. John Boozman:

“Judge Barrett has demonstrated that she is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. Her resume is impeccable. Her demeanor is calm and unshakeable. Perhaps most importantly, her understanding of the role shows she will be a fair-minded and thoughtful jurist who steers clear of legislating from the bench.

Judge Barrett has earned the trust and confidence of the Senate and the majority of the American people. I congratulate her on this honor and look forward to her tenure on the Supreme Court.”

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge: