Arkansas lawmakers react to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers have voiced their criticism of President Joe Biden after the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday.
Senator Tom Cotton spent the weekend criticizing the president on Twitter, calling for American forces to step in to save allies in Afghanistan.
Congressman Steve Womack said President Biden had shown a "lack of leadership" while withdrawing troops from the region.
“No amount of deflection can absolve President Biden of the lack of leadership and responsibility shown in Afghanistan. This calamitous situation is a direct result of a withdrawal executed with no strategy or blueprint. It was preventable. His speech still leaves our nation asking – what is the plan? Right now, America is projecting weakness to our adversaries and failure to our allies. Our immediate priority must be getting American citizens and our Afghan partners—who worked alongside our troops—to safety.”
Congressman French Hill called the Taliban takeover "predictable" and fears it will lead to future threats against the U.S.
Former White House Press Secretary, and 2022 Arkansas governor hopeful, called the situation in Afghanistan a "humiliating disgrace."
During an address to the nation Monday, Aug. 16, President Biden said he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw U.S. troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war. He said he stands "squarely behind" the decision.