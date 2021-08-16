Arkansas lawmakers react to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Arkansas lawmakers criticize the president after the Taliban has regained control of Afghanistan as U.S. troops withdraw from the region.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers have voiced their criticism of President Joe Biden after the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday.

Senator Tom Cotton spent the weekend criticizing the president on Twitter, calling for American forces to step in to save allies in Afghanistan.

The fiasco in Afghanistan wasn’t just predictable, it was predicted. Joe Biden’s ill-planned retreat has now humiliated America and put at risk thousands of Americans left in Kabul. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 14, 2021

Congressman Steve Womack said President Biden had shown a "lack of leadership" while withdrawing troops from the region.

“No amount of deflection can absolve President Biden of the lack of leadership and responsibility shown in Afghanistan. This calamitous situation is a direct result of a withdrawal executed with no strategy or blueprint. It was preventable. His speech still leaves our nation asking – what is the plan? Right now, America is projecting weakness to our adversaries and failure to our allies. Our immediate priority must be getting American citizens and our Afghan partners—who worked alongside our troops—to safety.”

Congressman French Hill called the Taliban takeover "predictable" and fears it will lead to future threats against the U.S.

The human tragedy in Afghanistan unfolding before the world’s eyes was predictable.



It has already resulted in the deaths of innocent Afghanis, and will increase threats to the United States and regional peace and stability.



See my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/gWE0ifBfAl — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) August 15, 2021

Former White House Press Secretary, and 2022 Arkansas governor hopeful, called the situation in Afghanistan a "humiliating disgrace."

It’s a humiliating disgrace what’s happening to America and our leadership position in the world under Joe Biden. Pray for the heroic men and women of our armed forces who should never again sacrifice in vain. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 15, 2021