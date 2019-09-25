LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Later today, President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart will meet in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

However, it's now in the spotlight after a past conversation between the two led to a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yielded to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, she announced the formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

The investigation comes following a whistleblower complaint.

Pelosi has set a Thursday deadline for the Trump administration to hand over the whistleblower complaint to the House Intelligence committee.

Arkansas lawmakers are among Republicans who are, so far, sticking with the president.

Senator John Boozman released a statement regarding Speaker Pelosi’s announcement.

"The Senate voted unanimously to request that the whistleblower complaint be turned over to the Senate Intelligence Committee. This is the responsible manner in which to investigate accusations. The Speaker is ignoring this process with her blatantly partisan tactics. Democrats have long sought to weaken the president, appease their base and further divide the country through impeachment. This latest action demonstrates their willingness to blindly follow this obsession regardless of the facts."

Senator Tom Cotton released a statement not long after Boozman regarding the inquiry.

"Despite an unprecedented act of transparency by the president in releasing the transcript of his call with a foreign leader, the Democrats nevertheless plunged headlong into their nonstop obsession with impeachment. I only wish they'd get the facts before jumping to a conclusion, while dedicating a fraction of the energy to improving the lives of Arkansans."

