Arkansas lawmakers reworking gun law nullification effort

The bill now heads to the full House.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers are reworking an effort to preempt federal gun restrictions in the state following objections that a previous proposal went too far and jeopardized public safety.

The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday endorsed the new legislation declaring any federal gun restrictions enacted on or after Jan. 1 invalid and not recognized by the state.

The measure is aimed at easing concerns prosecutors and law enforcement raised about a more expansive gun law nullification bill Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed on Friday.