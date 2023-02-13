Arkansas lawmakers proposing children under 16 can work without certificate

A proposed bill by Arkansas Republicans removes language that restricts anyone under 16 from working unless they have parental consent and an employment certificate.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new bill proposed by Republicans in the Arkansas General Assembly will revise child labor laws in the state and create the "Youth Hiring Act of 2023," which will remove language that children under 16 will need an employment certificate to work.

House Bill 1410 states that children under the age of 16 will no longer have to obtain an employment certificate or permission from the Division of Labor in order to be employed.

Additionally, they will no longer be required to verify proof of their age or get written consent from their parent or guardian as a condition of employment.