Arkansas legislators will reconvene to redraw congressional districts

The Arkansas Legislature will reconvene on Wednesday, September 29 to redraw the state's congressional districts and legislation regarding COVID-19.

The legislature, which is a supermajority of Republicans, has presented several redistricting proposals including splitting Pulaski County up among the congressional districts.

During the session, legislators can also consider any vetoes, correct "errors and oversights," COVID-19 laws, distribution of COVID-19 relief funds, and considering extending the session.

Arkansas lawmakers work on congressional redistricting process every 10 years based on the latest census data.

"No matter what map is put forward, people are going to argue and say they've got problems with it this way or that way," Republican State Senator Bart Hester told us last week.