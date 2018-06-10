Justice Brett Kavanaugh's successful confirmation to the US Supreme Court was a 50-to-48 vote, with all but one republican senator supporting Kavanaugh.

Both of Arkansas' Senators, John Boozman and Tom Cotton, were part of the narrowest majority to confirm a Supreme Court justice since Clarence Thomas, back in 1991.

In statements, Boozman and Cotton, along with other political leaders, each praised Kavanaugh's experience as a federal judge, and slammed democrats for highlighting allegations of sexual assault.

Congratulations to Judge Brett Kavanaugh on his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court! His impressive credentials, legal acumen, fidelity to the Constitution, judicial philosophy, & devotion to his family & faith make him an outstanding addition to the #SCOTUS. — Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (@LtGovTimGriffin) October 6, 2018

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted out a press release and stated "Justice Kavanaugh will make an excellent addition to the United States Supreme Court."

.@realDonaldTrump kept his promise by choosing an extremely qualified defender of the Constitution who will be a faithful advocate and champion for the rule of law.



Justice Kavanaugh will make an excellent addition to the United States Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/HPvl3hxBul — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 6, 2018

President Trump also congratulated the U.S. Senate for confirming Kavanaugh in a tweet.

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Saturday night, Oct. 6 after the bitterly polarized U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed him.

