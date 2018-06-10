Justice Brett Kavanaugh's successful confirmation to the US Supreme Court was a 50-to-48 vote, with all but one republican senator supporting Kavanaugh.
Both of Arkansas' Senators, John Boozman and Tom Cotton, were part of the narrowest majority to confirm a Supreme Court justice since Clarence Thomas, back in 1991.
In statements, Boozman and Cotton, along with other political leaders, each praised Kavanaugh's experience as a federal judge, and slammed democrats for highlighting allegations of sexual assault.
GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted out a press release and stated "Justice Kavanaugh will make an excellent addition to the United States Supreme Court."
President Trump also congratulated the U.S. Senate for confirming Kavanaugh in a tweet.
Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Saturday night, Oct. 6 after the bitterly polarized U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed him.