Arkansas politicians react to Biden's abortion executive order

Arkansas politicians, including Gov. Hutchinson and A.G. Leslie Rutledge, shared their thoughts after President Biden issued an executive order on abortion access.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that aimed at protecting some rights to abortion.

Following Biden's action, Arkansas politicians, such as Governor Asa Hutchinson, shared their disapproval of the president's decision.

"The President's remarks today on states who protect life are misleading. His attack on the Supreme Court and disrespect for the role of states further divides our country. There has been incorrect information about Arkansas's trigger laws. Here are the facts," said Governor Hutchinson.

Hutchinson honed in on what he referred to as incorrect information surrounding trigger laws in the state, saying the following:

This law does not impact contraception, including IUDs and "Plan B"

It also does not impact treatment for an ectopic pregnancy

The current Arkansas law prohibits abortions with the exception to save the life of the mother

Over the past seven years, we have worked to provide more resources to expecting mothers, and we are continuing our efforts to care for all life in Arkansas.

The governor isn't alone in his criticism, with Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also sharing her disapproval in the following statement:

“Two weeks ago the U.S. Supreme Court correctly ruled that the Roe decision was wrong the day it was decided almost 50 years ago. Despite President Biden’s grandstanding, the Supreme Court made it clear that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. In Arkansas, we will always protect life.”