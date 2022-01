Jett was elected as a Democrat and began his first term in 2013. He switched to the Republican Party in 2016.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A northeast Arkansas state lawmaker says he will not run for reelection to his state House seat.

Republican Rep. Joe Jett of Success said in a statement Monday that he wants to spend more time working on his family farm and with his family.

Jett is chairman of the state House Revenue and Taxation Committee and serves on the Joint Budget Committee.