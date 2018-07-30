LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit central Arkansas Wednesday, Aug. 1, to meet with local officials about school safety and security programs.

Two members of the state’s congressional delegation will introduce him to administrators of Lake Hamilton School District. The campus just west of Hot Springs in Garland County has had armed personnel on duty for two decades.

“I’m looking forward to giving the school a chance to share their ideas,” said Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR), whose district includes Lake Hamilton. “I hope they see the differences between a rural district and an urban district and how a place like Lake Hamilton needs people on campus to deal with these situations.”

The district implemented its system after the deadly Westside Jonesboro shooting in 1998.

“Our local school districts, our local principals, and our parents should come together with their local district and make the right decision for their schools,” said Rep. French Hill (R-AR) who helped Westerman connect with the Trump administration and highlight Lake Hamilton’s program. “We recommended to the White House domestic policy staff to take a look at this program that the local district designed and the local district administered.”

In recent years, state laws have muddled the guidelines of who can and can’t carry on a campus. Now, with ideas like arming teachers and school staff being debated, Hill and Westerman pointed them out to White House school safety team.

“Lake Hamilton uses a mix of uniformed [school resource officers] and other armed personnel,” said Rep. Westerman. “There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.”

Protestors are expected, prompted by initial reports that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos would join the attorney general. DeVos heads the White House School Safety task force but has said she doesn’t want that committee’s work to focus on guns.

"We’re just trying to find the best ways to keep our kids protected,” Westerman said. “If they don’t agree with that I think they just want something to protest.”

Rep. Hill expressed a preference for programs like Lake Hamilton’s if given a choice over arming teachers but limited his support only to a point.

“I don't think it's my preferences that matter,” Rep. Hill said. “I think it's the principals and the teachers and the administrators and the parents in a local area that should make that decision.”

State Rep. Clarke Tucker (D – Little Rock) will face Hill in November’s general election. His office held off on commenting on the visit until after more details had been released.

© 2018 KTHV