Arkansas legislator suspended for frivolous ethics complaint

State Sen. Alan Clark has been suspended for the remainder of the legislative session for a "frivolous" ethics complaint against Sen. Stephanie Flowers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas state senator has lost his seniority and has been suspended for the rest of the session for making a "frivolous" ethics complaints against another senator.

State Senator Alan Clark (R-Lonsdale) was found guilty Tuesday for the "frivolous and spurious" accusations against fellow State Senator Stephanie Flowers (D-Pine Bluff).

Senators gathered to vote to remove him for the remainder of the General Assembly and stripped him of his seniority. The votes were 26-4-1 on both items, with Clark not to attending the vote.

Clark filed the ethics complaint against Flowers on August 18 with allegations that she violated a rule by accepting per diem payments.

An ethics committee report noted that Flowers contacted staff members about the deposits and reimbursed the payments.