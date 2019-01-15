LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The government shutdown is causing some Arkansas organization to grow increasingly concerned with no end of it in sight.

Arkansas Food Bank Chief Development Officer Sarah Riffle said she is reaching out to pantries to make sure SNAP recipients know to budget their payments. SNAP recipients were told Monday their February benefits would be coming earlier than expected. There is no guarantee they will receive benefits in March.

“We’re making sure they are allocating those funds throughout the month to make sure they can stretch those SNAP dollars as best as they can,” Riffle said.

The Food Bank itself is not affected by the shutdown, but Riffle said she wants to make sure it serves as a resource in case people's funds run out.

"Not only for SNAP beneficiaries but for government workers who are being furloughed that they have access to food resources,” Riffle said.

The government shutdown is also having an effect on domestic violence shelters. Beth Goodrich with the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence said all 32 shelters in Arkansas are still operating, but they are worried for what is to come.

"However, every shelter is kind of counting down to the time when they will have to begin limiting the services and for some programs even closing,” Goodrich said.

She said the shelters are federally funded through VOGO (Victims of Crime Act), which is part of VAWA (Violence Against Women Act). She said during the shutdown, there aren’t any employees to process grant reimbursement requests. Of the government does not open back up, it is only a matter of time before shelters are forced to close.

"If ultimately a shelter had to close its doors, then we would be looking at where are they going to go and what are their options for safety and some would probably choose to return to an abusive partner,” Goodrich said.

Goodrich said thankfully, shelters still received their December checks and shelters are managing to operate off those funds.