Arkansas Supreme Court stays ruling against 4 voting laws

The state Supreme Court has stayed a ruling that blocked four new voting laws as unconstitutional.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video attached is from March 18.)

The Arkansas Supreme Court has stayed a judge's ruling that struck down four new voting laws as unconstitutional. 

Justices granted the emergency stay Friday requested by Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to a Pulaski County judge's injunction against the new laws. 

Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Tuesday rejected Rutledge's request that he stay his decision. The new measures include changing the state's voter ID law to allow those without photo identification to vote if they sign an affidavit.

    

