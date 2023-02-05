Arkansas tax revenue sees 23% drop in April, report says

Although the state's net available general revenue was down around 23% from a year ago, it was above the forecasted amount.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state's net available general revenue in April was down 23.4% compared to a year ago, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

The department released the figures Tuesday, which showed that net available general revenue for the month was $862.4 million, down $262.9 million from a year ago.

But the amount was 16.7% above forecast and brought the state's surplus this fiscal year to $430.2 million, according to Arkansas Business.

There a two months left in the fiscal year. The state ended the last fiscal year with a surplus of $1.6 billion.

In April, gross general revenue was at $1.1 billion, which is a 15.5% decrease from last year, but 6.3% above the forecast.