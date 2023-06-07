Arkansas treasurer Mark Lowery hospitalized after second stroke

Arkansas state treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering a second stroke. Lowery, who is 66 years old, suffered his first stroke in March.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas state treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized at UAMS after he suffered a second stroke.

He is reportedly in stable condition after suffering the stroke on Friday, June 30.

Lowery, who is 66 years of age, previously suffered a stroke back in March of this year.

After the first health scare, Lowery's office announced in mid-March that the state treasurer would take time away to focus on his recovery.

A month later in April, Lowery was rehomed to Maryland by his daughter to ensure that he would be surrounded by family that could help with his recovery, alongside professional healthcare workers.

In late May, Lowery made plans to return to Arkansas in the near future.

After making "tremendous progress" Lowery was able to return to Arkansas a short time later in early June, returning to the state treasurer's office that same month.

Following the news of Lowery's most recent hospitalization, the state treasury is currently under the operation of Chief of Staff Stephen Bright and Chief Deputy Treasurer Eric Munson.

Lowery was sworn in as state treasurer on Jan. 10, succeeding Republican party-mate Dennis Milligan.