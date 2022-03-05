Arkansans react to leaked draft of Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision

People across the country, including in Arkansas, are talking about how this potential decision on abortion could change the course of history.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — At the Arkansas State Capitol on Tuesday, activists supporting Roe v. Wade sat on the steps applauding and chanting, letting others know what this means to them.

"We're forcing people into terrible situations and that's one of my biggest heartbreaks," said Karen Musick with Arkansas Abortion Support Network.

Musick said she saw this coming when she found out about the leaked draft Monday night.

Maddie Kittler found it distressing.

"It's honestly grim. I don't like the fact that my body is going to be talked about in such a way that I'm not allowed to decide what my future will be," said Kittler.

Dalton Thompson is concerned that other rights recognized by the Supreme Court, including same-sex marriage, could also end up being overturned.

"I am a pre-law student and I know some of the implications behind that," said Thompson.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Arkansas has a "trigger law" that will make all abortions illegal except to save the mother's life.

"It will be my responsibility as the Attorney General of the state of Arkansas to certify that the United States Supreme Court has overruled Roe and Casey, so that Arkansas can immediately ban abortions, and that will take effect immediately," Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge told us.

Dalton said until a final decision is made he will keep educating people and making sure people vote.

"It is worth the fight and I realize that now. I am sticking around and I am staying involved. I am registering voters at every opportunity I have," said Thompson.