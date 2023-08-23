Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to attend first Republican debate of 2023

As the hours countdown to the first Republican debate of 2023, people across the country and in Arkansas will look to former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eight Republicans will take the debate stage tonight to make their case to be the next president, and among that group is former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"I think it's a major deal for Arkansas," Political contributor Charles King said. "So often in our lifetime, we've had major contenders and actual winners to be President of the United States... it says something about Arkansas."

Just a few weeks ago, Hutchinson was down more than half of the contributions needed to qualify for the first Republican debate, but he worked his way up the campaign trail and secured 42,000 donations in just a few weeks.

King said Hutchinson used creativity to overcome the obstacle.

"Hutchinson qualified by buying votes $20 for $1," King said. "He hired college students, and every person they got to give $1 or more, he paid them $20."

Now, Hutchinson is making his debut and showing the world why he should win the presidency in 2024.

"Tonight's debate will allow him to distinguish himself in front of a nationwide audience," King said. "As a result, you will probably see some numbers shift. You'll see some increase in contributions, and you may even see one or two candidates in a couple of days... drop out before they spend too much money foolishly."

While there are eight Republicans debating tonight, will it make any difference when it comes to winning over voters?

"If you go back to the 1960 debate between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy, it certainly made a difference," King said. "The difference was a lot of aesthetics as opposed to facts or positions."

King thinks Hutchinson meets the prerequisites to become president but could run into other issues.