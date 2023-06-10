Audit checks accuracy of voting machines in Pulaski County

The Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners has completed its 2022 post-election audit for Pulaski County.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The results are in, and the voting machines in Pulaski County are 100% accurate, according to a post-election audit by the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners.

In 2019, the state passed legislation giving the state board authority to conduct these audits on all general election results.

For this audit, the commissioners took a look at the 2022 governor's race in Pulaski County, by hand counting over 13,000 votes from selected polling locations, which was about 10.5% of the total votes cast.

In the end, their hand count matched each voting machine's count.

Election coordinator, Amanda Dickens said that she wants voters to feel comfortable in knowing that the machines are tested before every single election to ensure their accuracy.

"Then after the election... we'll probably get chosen by the state to do an audit, and then they'll come in and pick certain locations and audit those ballots," Dickens said. "Our board of election commissioners has also been talking about doing a pre-certification audit where they select a few locations and hand count the ballots there to make sure it matches up with what the machine tabulated."

Dickens said that she isn't surprised with the results of the audit because they've been working with these machines for quite a few years now and they've proven to be accurate.