Bid to end Confederate Flag Day in Arkansas fails before committee

The proposal to end Confederate Flag Day failed before the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video attached is from March 2021. 

An effort to end Arkansas’ day set aside to commemorate the flag of the Confederacy has failed before a Senate panel. 

The proposal to end Confederate Flag Day, which is marked on the Saturday before Easter, failed before the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Monday. 

The bill was approved by the House earlier this month.

It would have replaced the day with Arkansas Day, which the legislation says is intended to reflect the state’s “rich history, national treasures, diverse cultures, unmatched hospitality, shared spirit, and human resilience.” 

