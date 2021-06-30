Bill Cosby overturned sexual assault case concerns Arkansas activists

Johnson is the executive director of the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault. A sexual assault victim herself, she said Bill Cosby's release makes her angry.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bill Cosby's overturned conviction has many people outraged, especially survivors of sexual assault.

"This is really a blow to all sexual assault victims," Monie Johnson said.

Johnson is the executive director of the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault. A sexual assault victim herself, she said Bill Cosby's release makes her angry.

"To see him convicted and then a conviction overturned with all the evidence that was presented and all the stories that were told was very disheartening," Johnson said.

Johnson worries this may discourage other victims of sexual assault that have not yet come forward, that someone can be convicted, yet still go free.

"I would see that a lot of the survivors that maybe haven't decided to pursue the criminal justice system would be very discouraged from doing that," she said.

"When you see something like this happen, you really feel discouraged that maybe nobody cares what happened to you and you’re less likely to want to tell what happened to you because you don’t think anyone will believe you.”

Johnson said this case highlights the importance of believing those that speak up. It is incredibly rare that someone lies about an assault.

"We know for a fact that only two to eight percent of all disclosures of sexual violence are false," she said.

And Johnson said just four percent of sexual assault cases make it to court, which shows there's still a lot of work to be done.