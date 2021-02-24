Bill proposed to extend Medicaid eligibility in Arkansas

The bill would provide access for migrant men, women and children from the compact of Free Association Islands, which includes the Marshall Islands.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate is considering a bill to encourage the governor to amend the state's Medicaid eligibility rules.

Arkansas has one of the largest Marshallese populations in the United States, most of who primarily live in Northwest Arkansas.

The lead sponsor for the bill is Republican State Senator Lance Eads from Springdale.