KYLE, Texas — A conservative-backed group is calling for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to resign – and they're using billboards to do it.

One of them was recently spotted here in Central Texas in Kyle off of Interstate 35.

The Republican Accountability Project is said to be spending $1 million on similar billboards across the country.

The group is targeting members of Congress who they believe played a role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. They say they want to unseat lawmakers who tried to overturn the election.

The Republican Accountability Project is far from the first to call on Cruz's resignation. Multiple political action committees and lawmakers have made similar calls, and numerous petitions have also been created, calling for him to give up his seat.

The senator has declined any wrongdoing in his stance on President Joe Biden's win and has said he has no intention of heeding their calls.

“Not remotely,” he said in January after being asked if he assumed any blame for the riots. “What I was doing and what the other senators were doing is what we were elected to do, which is debating matters of great import in the chamber of the United States Senate. I joined with 11 other Senators and we proposed to the Senate that Congress should appoint an electoral commission.”