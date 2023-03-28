Bills Arkansas lawmakers are debating right now

Lawmakers are still considering dozens of bills on a wide range of topics in what could be the final days of this legislative session.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In what could be the final days of this legislative session, Arkansas lawmakers are still considering dozens of bills on a wide range of topics. Let's highlight a few that have gained a lot of attention.

Senate Bill 270, known as the "bathroom bill," was discussed on Tuesday.

It would expand the definition of sexual indecency with a child to make it a crime for an adult to go into a bathroom not corresponding with their assigned birth sex, and enter knowing there would be a minor inside.

Supporters said this is for bathroom safety. However, there was a lot of opposition as well, like from State Rep. Nicole Clowney who spoke against the bill at the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

"This bill will not prevent sexual assaults from happening in bathrooms by trans people because there aren't sexual assaults happening in bathrooms by trans people," Clowney said. "This bill will also not stop trans people from existing."

After those comments, an amendment was added that offenders would only get in trouble if they went in the bathroom for "sexual gratification."

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 284 is still being discussed and would ban alcohol delivery. It was deferred in committee on Tuesday, meaning it could take a while to pass.

Lawmakers can also refer up to three constitutional amendment proposals to voters. These would be on 2024 ballots with dozens still being considered, some include:

HJR1002— which would require the elimination of personal property taxes by 2050.

HJR1008— could protect a women's right to an abortion.

HJR1011— could make it harder for a petition to pass on the ballot. This amendment would require two-thirds of voters rather than a simple majority. A similar idea was rejected by voters last November, but this new amendment would also restrict lawmakers' ability to make amendments in the future.