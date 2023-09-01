Lawmakers consider several new bills at Arkansas General Assembly

There are bills that stand out in the Arkansas General Assembly, like adding penalties to people speeding and making it a felony if someone is harmed by a vaccine.

ARKANSAS, USA — The 94th Arkansas Legislature has begun after being sworn in on Monday.

Now, it's time to get to work, and there have already been several bills being considered.

Criminal offense for vaccine harm

One of the first bills filed this year was from Senator Bryan King. He has proposed a law that makes it a criminal offense if someone is harmed or injured from a vaccination.

This includes if a pharmaceutical company introduces a vaccine to people and intentionally hides dangerous side effects. If this becomes law then there could be felony charges with prison time.

Additional penalties for speeding

Legislators will be discussing creating additional fines and public service if you are found guilty of speeding in Arkansas. If this passes, on top of the city or state fine for speeding, this new bill will add another fine based on the traffic violation.

If you are found guilty of speeding 25 m.p.h., you will pay an additional $250 and 20 hours of public service. It will be $500 and 30 hours of public service for speeding 35 m.p.h., and $1,000 with 40 hours of public service for going 45 m.p.h. above the speed limit.

Classify drag as "adult-oriented business"

Senator Gary Subblefield and Representative Mary Bentley want to classify drag performances as an "adult-oriented business."

According to Arkansas law, "adult-oriented business" means places like adult video or bookstores, adult live entertainment establishments, massage establishments that offer adult services, and escort agencies. This bill would add drag performances to this list.

If passed, this would also change Arkansas law to prohibit an "adult-oriented business" from being located on public property where a child can view the "adult-oriented building" and what is being offered at that location.

Reduce state income tax

Arkansans could pay less state income tax if this bill is passed. A person who makes between $23,600 and $84,500 would only pay 4.5% in state income tax, as compared to the 4.9% they have been paying. If passed, this would go into effect this year.

Daylight Saving Time permanent