CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Billy Graham Bookstore is now selling "Pray for 45" t-shirts after Walmart was forced to pull their "IMPEACH 45" t-shirts from their shelves.

According to the store's website, the "Pray for 45" shirt is a reminder that God instructs us to pray for those in leadership." As of Monday morning, all of the shirts were sold out.

The Twitter account for Franklin Graham tweeted out a link to the shirt and wrote: "How about promoting something that can really make a difference—PRAYER! Rather than criticizing and tearing down the president, we need to pray for him and our other leaders (1 Timothy 2:1-2). 2/2"

Walmart released a statement regarding the IMPEACH 45 shirts:

"These items were sold by third-party sellers on our open marketplace and were not offered directly by Walmart," a Walmart spokesperson said. "We’re removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies."

Walmart’s new clothing line, which is produced by third-party companies, doesn’t seem to be part of any targeted corporate political agenda, though. The retailer also sells Trump slogan “Make America Great Again” and “Donald Trump Speaks For Me” apparel.

