LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Michael Bloomberg personally filed paperwork Tuesday in Arkansas to run as a Democrat in the 2020 Presidential Primary.

This will be the second state after Alabama where Bloomberg will be on the Democratic primary ballot.

Bloomberg officially filed the paperwork at the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.

Bloomberg plans to have lunch at Sims BBQ with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

In recent days, the billionaire and former New York City mayor has been strongly considering running for President. According to the Associated Press, Bloomberg is planning to focus on state that vote on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg joins an already crowded Democratic primary crowd, where 17 other candidates have announced their bids for President.

