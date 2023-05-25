Motion passed allowing CALS to sue over new library bills

The decision came during a board meeting on May 25 that discussed new laws restricting libraries introduced during the 2023 Arkansas regular session.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) officially passed the motion to sue after new legislation on Arkansas libraries changed how content is classified.

The decision came during a board meeting discussing the pending lawsuit over new laws restricting libraries introduced during the 2023 Arkansas regular session.

Act 372 focuses on obscenities in libraries, and even creates punishments if someone were to be caught "furnishing a harmful item to a minor."

The legislation generated mixed reactions, with supporters arguing that it would keep kids safe from inappropriate material, while others called it censorship.

"I like the great things a library is able to do," said Nate Coulter, executive director of CALS. "To be targeted and vilified and have the suggestion that somehow we're a part of a threat to your child is offensive, frankly, it's unwarranted."

When we spoke to him earlier this month, Coulter stated that they didn't want to have to file a lawsuit, but felt as if it was their only choice.