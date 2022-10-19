Candidates for Arkansas Attorney General take center stage in Conway

The two candidates for State Attorney General took the debate stage at UCA to discuss where they stand on various statewide issues.

CONWAY, Ark. — The candidates for Arkansas Attorney General took center stage on Wednesday in a debate hosted by Arkansas PBS.

Republican and current Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin and Democrat Jesse Gibson spoke on a wide range of topics, including abortion, recreational marijuana, and gender-affirming care— big legal issues for whoever gets the job.

On the topic of abortion, Gibson blamed inaction by Griffin in stopping Arkansas' ban from passing through the legislature.

"He didn't do anything to stop it," Gibson said. "Only now, when there may be political repercussions, has he come out against it."

Griffin fired back and said that it's not his role as Lieutenant Governor to step in, but added that he does support exceptions in some cases.

"I simply said, as Attorney General, I will defend whatever laws I have to defend," Griffin said. "My personal preference in this area is an exception for rape and incest."

The candidates also voiced their views on another big issue— recreational marijuana.

Griffin said that he absolutely does not support the measure, and believed that it will do more harm than good.

"This is ridiculous," he said. "To say that we're going to get more money for police, that's like saying I'm gonna make, I'm gonna build more hospitals so I can make more people sick."

Gibson wanted to see recreational marijuana approved, and said that it will create an economic boost for our state.

"The train may not have left the station, but they're piling the coal on and the steams pumping," Gibson said.

Finally, came the topic of gender-affirming care since the state's law banning it is currently the subject of a federal trial.

Gibson pointed to the ways that that care could help transgender individuals and their families.

"Talking to these families, sometimes this has been lifesaving," he said. "The suicide rate among transgender is astronomical."

But Griffin stressed the law as a whole and focused on the procedures and what they can entail.

"What it says is, we've chosen to protect minors from life-altering, irreversible surgery, and medical treatment," Griffin said.