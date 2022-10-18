Candidates for Arkansas Lt. Governor debate upcoming ballot issues

Republican and current Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, Democrat Kelly Krout, and Libertarian Frank Gilbert are running for Lt. Governor.

CONWAY, Ark. — Early voting starts next week for the midterm election, so before you cast your ballot, the candidates for Arkansas Lt. Governor debated on various ballot issues.

On Tuesday, the three candidates for Lieutenant Governor took the debate stage at the University of Central Arkansas.

Republican Leslie Rutledge, Democrat Kelly Krout, and Libertarian Frank Gilbert made their cases on why they should become Arkansas' next lieutenant governor during a debate hosted by Arkansas PBS.

Rutledge pointed to her experience as the state's current Attorney General and said that it has helped prepare her for the position.

"I've lowered the budget, the Attorney General's Office, we have served more Arkansans with smaller staff and smaller budget. And we're going to use that same microphone in the Lieutenant Governor's office to be the economic ambassador to grow more jobs here in the natural state," Rutledge added.

Krout said that her experience as a social worker and foster parent helps her better understand what Arkansas families need.

"I kind of see this as a position of advocacy, and an ability to be a megaphone across the state for issues that are important to Arkansas families and children. So I'm advocating for proactive policy that allows people to do well here in the state," Krout said.

Gilbert stated that he's qualified for the job because of his previous positions as a mayor and school supervisor.

"In dealing with rowdy young men and women, I think I'm supremely qualified to oversee the senate," Gilbert said.

So where do they stand on the issues that voters will also decide this November? Krout said that issue two was most important to her.

The measure would require a 60% supermajority vote of approval in reference to constitutional amendments and statutes to be adopted.

"I honestly see it as kind of an insult to the voters of Arkansas that the legislature doesn't think that we can come up with good enough ideas that should be passed at the same 50% threshold that the legislature is able to pass," Krout said.

For Gilbert, issue 4 on legalizing recreational marijuana was his biggest concern.

"Eight folks are gonna get filthy rich off of it. And I hate that. But what I hate more, is seeing young people arrested every day for possession going before courts probation that follows perhaps some jail time," Gilbert said.

Rutledge didn't say which measure was most important to her, but she encouraged all voters to educate themselves on each one.