CAPES reports 46,900 signatures as of this afternoon, with signing still underway.

ARKANSAS, USA — Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) is continuing to collect signatures and are currently in the process of counting them.

CAPES is against the LEARNS Act saying it will be "detrimental to public education in the state." Their goal is to put the Act on the November 2024 ballot for people to vote on.

CAPES must collect more than 54,000 signatures from 50 Arkansas counties for the petition to go on the ballot. CAPES say they expect "to reach the minimum required number of signatures," by the deadline, July 31.

Executive Director Steve Grappe, says although they have a high number of signatures, the signing is still underway.

“Boxes are coming in constantly, gathering is still happening, and counting is taking place. We’re excited to announce an estimated total of 46,900 signatures consisting of counted and reported signatures. This total does not include today’s ongoing canvassing,” said Grappe.

The group will be submitting their final signatures to the Secretary of State's office tomorrow.

