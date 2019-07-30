Cardi B is using her social media influence to become more politically active ahead of the 2020 presidential election and that includes teasing a sit-down interview with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

On Tuesday, both her and Sanders teased the interview on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

"A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered," Cardi B said in her Instagram post.

Cardi asked her followers to stay tune to see how Sanders will "fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all."

"Together, let's build a movement of young people to transform this country," Cardi said.

On Twitter, Sanders tweeted about the meeting and said the two had a "great conversation" about the future of the United States.

"And let me tell you: Cardi B is right," he said. "Together, we'll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country."

Although Cardi has not officially endorsed Sanders, she has been vocal online about supporting his political efforts.

Cardi also asked influencers, YouTubers and vloggers to use their respective platforms to inform the public about Democratic presidential candidates.

Both Cardi and Sanders teased that the video was coming soon, but no release date has been announced.