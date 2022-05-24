Chris Jones to challenge Sarah Sanders in Arkansas governor race

Chris Jones has won the Democratic nomination in the 2022 Arkansas governor race and will face off against Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Dr. Chris Jones has been selected as the Democratic nominee for the Arkansas governor race in the 2022 midterm elections, according to the Associated Press.

Jones has been the presumed frontrunner for the party’s candidate in the gubernatorial race since announcing.

Jones attended Morehouse College where he got a Bachelor of Science in physics and math. He then studied at MIT to become a nuclear engineer as well as earning a Ph.D. in urban planning.

The Democratic candidate has campaigned on what he is calling “spreading PB&J across the state” with a focus on expanding preschool, affordable broadband, and creating high paying jobs.

He will face Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., and at least three write-in candidates.