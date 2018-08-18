LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A so-called tort reform proposal on Arkansas' ballot that expected little trouble winning passage in deeply red Arkansas is running into a surprising obstacle from a reliable conservative ally.

A Christian group has begun rallying churches and abortion opponents against the measure, saying that limiting damage awards in lawsuits sets an arbitrary value on human life, contrary to anti-abortion beliefs, and conflicts with biblical principles of justice and helping the poor.

Proponents of the measure are stunned by the opposition and worried that it could stir dissension among conservatives who must work together on numerous issues. The religious argument also could also offer tort reform opponents in other states a new weapon for fighting limits that have made headway with GOP gains in statehouses across the country.

