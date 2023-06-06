Congressman Westerman expresses concerns over pride flags at VA facilities

“On Friday, it was brought to my attention that VA Secretary McDonough not only authorized but encouraged, VA-owned facilities to fly a rainbow flag alongside the American flag for Pride month. I’ve heard from many veterans in Arkansas who are offended by this action. I do not take disrespect to veterans lightly, so I spoke directly to Secretary McDonough on the phone on Friday evening. I shared my disappointment in his decision to encourage the pride flag to be flown alongside Old Glory. It is Secretary McDonough and the VA’s job to serve our nation’s veterans, not push any outside political agenda – period.

“As far as I’m aware, and as confirmed by Secretary McDonough, we don’t fly special interest flags at the VA during Women’s History Month, Black History Month, or any other designated month. In fact, he told me in our conversation that to his knowledge, the rainbow flag is the only special interest flag that has been flown at VA facilities for any purpose, and he took credit for that decision. I’m incredibly disappointed that the VA, which is supposed to be apolitical, would find it appropriate to fly a special interest and politically perceived flag, not only alongside the American flag, but in place of traditional and military service-related flags.



“When veterans who have served our country enter a VA facility to seek the care, benefits, and services they earned, they deserve to do so without facing political ideations before they even walk through the front door.



“I will be signing on to legislation to stop this disrespectful action towards veterans. In the meantime, I’m calling on the VA to remove any flag other than the American flag, the flag of the Department of Veterans Affairs, state flags, and the POW/MIA recognition flag and explain why the VA allowed a politically-motivated flag to be flown in direct contradiction of VA policy.”



Click here to read the full letter.