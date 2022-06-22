Appeals court upholds Arkansas’s Israel boycott pledge law

A federal appeals court has decided to uphold an Arkansas law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel.

The full 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a decision last year by a three-judge panel of the court that found the requirement to be unconstitutional.

The Arkansas Times newspaper had sued to block the law, which requires contractors with the state to reduce their fees by 20% if they don't sign the pledge.