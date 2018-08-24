LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - In the heat of a re-election campaign, the presence of a "do not rehire" note on a personnel file has revived controversy for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R).

Arkansas Democratic attorney general candidate Mike Lee said files revealed by the Department of Human Services show that his opponent, Rutledge, was a bad lawyer when she represented foster kids during her time with the agency in 2007.

However, the incumbent said those same documents show DHS supervisors were satisfied with her work and angry over why she left.

“She has four big issues raised in just the first seven months of her employment,” said Lee (D) at a news conference at his Little Rock campaign headquarters. “Her only excuse is to blame the judge, calling him a liberal and to criticize the whole court system.”

Members of the state Democratic party have been pushing to have the Rutledge files released for several months. The issue first surfaced in the 2014 campaign when leaked emails showed DHS had her on a list of people the agency would not rehire. She left her job in the Office of Chief Counsel after 14 months to work on the presidential campaign of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee in December 2007.

Seven years later, she became the first woman to become Arkansas attorney general with 51 percent of the vote. This election cycle, Democrats made requests through the Freedom of Information Act for those personnel files.

DHS balked, saying those types of files are generally exempt, but after reviewing them in private, Pulaski County circuit judge Tim Fox disagreed, and ordered the agency to turn them over by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23.

Rutledge handed them out to media at an availability Wednesday, Aug. 22, where television cameras were not allowed to record. DHS turned over the files approved by the judge hours before the deadline.

They show that a few months into the job, Rutledge showed up late for court. Other problems around that time earned her a talking-to from supervisors including a “counseling statement,” where four issues were singled out to be dealt with. That’s what Lee focused on during his news conference Thursday.

“Children’s lives were in the balance,” Lee said. “When she had the opportunity to serve them she did it, and the records show this, half-heartedly.”

But the records also indicate that when Rutledge abruptly turned in her resignation, at some point after, files were altered to indicate she had been fired. When Rutledge applied for unemployment benefits two years later, the same DHS supervisors said her separation had been for “gross misconduct.”

Presumably, those earlier problems formed the paper trail for that call, and among the files turned over is an un-signed and un-dated notice of disciplinary action.

Rutledge also pointed to job evaluations that show she received “satisfactory” ratings across the board, as well as an email chain where her supervisors acknowledge she quit. She maintains her bosses didn't like her politics and they trumped up the items retroactively.

“The Democrats are desperate to be relevant and disappointed that the Court’s order affirms that DHS acknowledged that records in the Attorney General’s personnel file were false and that she resigned and was not terminated,” said Josh Mesker, spokesman for the Rutledge campaign, in an emailed statement. “She took her work advocating for foster children extremely serious just as she takes her job as the state’s chief legal officer protecting the lives of the unborn, arresting pedophiles, and holding criminals accountable.”

But the fight over documents is expected to drag on.

“We believe there are additional documents that are in the DHS system that bear on do no rehire Leslie Rutledge gross termination,” said Chris Burks, attorney for the Arkansas Democratic Party. “Voters should have the right to all the documents that underlie that, and they clearly, clearly just have some of the documents.”

Burks said they would either return to judge Fox or start a new FOIA request. A spokesperson for DHS said judge Fox reviewed everything they had and they have nothing left to hand over. Emails, like the ones Rutledge produced, would have been purged from servers after seven years.

A letter by Rutledge to the judge where she apologized for being late to court is not in the DHS system.

